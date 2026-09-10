Ex-Chelsea striker hails Xabi Alonso for masterminding Danny Welbeck's sensational move after Carabao Cup heroics

Following the dramatic nine-goal victory, former Blues striker Hasselbaink singled out Welbeck for special praise. The pundit believes Alonso made a remarkably shrewd decision in bringing the experienced forward to west London.

Welbeck, who also found the net in Chelsea's previous Carabao Cup triumph against Luton Town, has quickly proven his worth. Speaking on Sky Sports, Hasselbaink insisted the former England international will be a vital asset for his new team.

"He’s going to add a lot, come on!" he stated. "He’s played for Arsenal and Manchester United, and did the business for Brighton. He knows he’s not going to be the number one at Chelsea and he will settle for that.

"But he can give so much to the other players on and off the pitch. He will be talking to the other players and helping that way but also he wants to score and he will want to be on the end of things. It’s a great signing for Chelsea."