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Explained: Why Alejandro Garnacho & Pedro both left out of Chelsea squad to face Nottingham Forest as 18-year-old Jesse Derry makes Premier League debut
Chelsea duo left out
Chelsea were dealt a setback ahead of Monday’s fixture as both Neto and Garnacho were ruled out of the squad. The pair were absent when the team sheets were submitted an hour before kick-off.
According to Standard Sport, both players are understood to be nursing knocks picked up in training in the lead-up to the match. The club has yet to disclose further details on the nature of their injuries or how long they could be sidelined.
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Derry handed full Premier League debut
In the wake of the injury crisis, interim boss McFarlane turned to the club's academy to fill the gap. 18-year-old winger Jesse Derry was thrust into the spotlight, named in the starting XI to make his full Premier League debut on the left flank. Derry, the son of former Crystal Palace and QPR midfielder Shaun Derry, previously appeared as a substitute this term, but this marks his first start for the senior team.
The teenager's inclusion is a testament to the club's faith in its youth system during a period of transition. Derry has impressed for the Under-21s and will now look to make a lasting impression on the big stage against a resilient Nottingham Forest side.
Derry stretchered off amid woeful start
Chelsea found themselves 2-0 down in the first 15 minutes of the clash at Stamford Bridge, with Taiwo Awoniyi opening the scoring before an Igor Jesus penalty doubled the lead. Late in the half, though, disaster struck as Derry and Zach Abbott butted heads as they challenged for a ball, resulting in the Chelsea youngster being stretchered off and the Forest defender being replaced, too. Chelsea were awarded a penalty, but Cole Palmer was unable to convert it before half-time.
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A nervous wait ahead of Liverpool trip
The timing of the injuries is particularly frustrating for Chelsea given their upcoming schedule. After the conclusion of their clash with Forest, the Blues must prepare for a daunting trip to face Liverpool at Anfield in next Saturday's lunchtime kick-off. The medical staff will be working around the clock to determine if either Neto or Garnacho can recover in time for the journey to Merseyside.
McFarlane is expected to provide a more detailed update on the fitness of his star duo during his post-match press conference. For now, the focus remains on the current crop of players available, as the Blues look to navigate a tricky period of the season.