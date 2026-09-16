TRIPLE injury blow for Chelsea! Xabi Alonso sweat as Joao Pedro and two other stars miss training ahead of Brentford clash

According to Sky Sports journalist James Savundra, Pedro was missing during the open portion of Tuesday's practice. The Brazilian forward has been Chelsea's standout performer this term, registering three goals and three assists in just five outings. He most recently rescued a point for the Blues with a crucial late equaliser against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Alongside Pedro, club captain Reece James and star midfielder Moises Caicedo were also missing from the main group. James has featured prominently in a central midfield role this season, completing the full 90 minutes in three of Chelsea's four league fixtures. The Englishman appeared to finish the weekend's draw against Hull entirely unscathed, making his sudden absence a significant concern for the club.



