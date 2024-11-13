Chelsea on the hunt for a new centre-back as Blues reignite transfer interest in Benfica star Tomas Araujo

(C)Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonChelsea on the hunt for a new centre-back as Blues reignite transfer interest in Benfica star Tomas AraujoChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersBenficaChelsea have revived their interest in highly-rated Benfica defender Tomas Araujo as they search for a new centre-back.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea keen on signing new defenderAraujo high on Blues' wishlistBenfica rejected previous advancesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther15622 Votes