Off, on, and off again! Chelsea left FURIOUS as Monaco pull plug on €55m Lamine Camara deal after Liverpool call in shocking deadline day twist

Chelsea thought they had finally secured Camara's signature after agreeing a €55 million (£47m) fee. The Blues accelerated their pursuit after sanctioning Fernandez’s £125m departure to Manchester City. Monaco initially rejected two offers for Camara, but sudden financial pressure forced them to the negotiating table.

The Ligue 1 side urgently needed to raise funds after Folarin Balogun's proposed £40m move to Everton encountered medical complications. This opening briefly allowed Chelsea to strike a swift, cut-price deal for the Senegalese midfielder just hours before the Premier League window closed.

However, Monaco abruptly pulled the plug despite a written club-to-club agreement. Everton eventually renegotiated the Balogun transfer on lower terms, easing Monaco's financial burden. In a bizarre twist, Balogun subsequently rejected the Everton move entirely after the deadline passed, leaving the United States international in France and Chelsea empty-handed, according to talkSPORT's Ben Jacobs.



