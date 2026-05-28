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Ex-Chelsea star Filipe Luis rejects Bayer Leverkusen job offer to make shock Monaco move
A shock move to the Principality
The managerial merry-go-round has thrown up its most unexpected twist yet as Luis prepares to take over at Monaco. Despite being linked with several high-profile vacancies across the continent, the Brazilian tactician is heading to the Stade Louis II to lead the club into a new era.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that he is all set to take over from Sebastien Pocognoli, who will leave after eight months at the club.
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Leverkusen forced to bite the bullet
The move comes as a significant blow to Bayer Leverkusen, who had identified the former left-back as a primary target for their bench. After a historic period in the Bundesliga, the German club were keen to bring in a fresh tactical mind with Luis' elite playing pedigree, but they have been left empty-handed by his decision to move to France.
Leverkusen were not the only ones left disappointed. The Brazilian had also seen his name linked with a sensational return to Chelsea, as well as Portuguese giants Benfica. However, the project presented by Monaco's sporting director Thiago Scuro proved too tempting to turn down, leading to a swift agreement that caught many in the industry by surprise.
Building for the long-term
The length of the contract offered to Luis suggests that Monaco are fully committed to a long-term vision under his leadership. By securing his services until June 2028, the club will provide the 40-year-old with the stability needed to implement his footballing philosophy in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.
Scuro is believed to have been the driving force behind the negotiations, working quietly in the background to ensure the deal was finalised before other suitors could formalise their interest. The relationship between the two Brazilians was reportedly key in convincing Luis that the Principality was the right place for his managerial development.
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A rapid rise from Flamengo success
Luis' rapid ascent in the coaching world follows a highly successful stint at Flamengo, where he managed from 2024 until March 2026. During his time in Rio de Janeiro, he proved his tactical mettle by guiding the club to a league title and the prestigious Copa Libertadores trophy in 2025. This success catapulted him into the global spotlight, making a move to a major European league feel inevitable.
His experience at the highest level of world football is undeniable. During his playing days, he was regarded as one of the finest left-backs of his generation, notably winning the Premier League title with Chelsea and multiple trophies with Atletico.