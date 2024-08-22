Romelu Lukaku Belgium 2024Getty Images
Another Chelsea exit?! Blues in talks with Napoli to sell Romelu Lukaku as Enzo Maresca bids to trim bloated Stamford Bridge squad

Chelsea have reportedly reignited talks with Napoli to sell Romelu Lukaku.

  • Napoli and Chelsea meet again
  • Two clubs ready to thrash out a deal for Lukaku
  • Antonio Conte sees the Belgian as a priority target
