'Everything is fine' - Enzo Fernandez's girlfriend denies couple want to leave England as Real Madrid rumours surround Chelsea midfielder

Speaking about the rumours, Cervantes made it clear she is happy with the family's current situation in England and dismissed suggestions that Fernandez wants to leave Chelsea.

"No, honestly, everything is fine," she assured. "My son was born in England and they go to school there, so I'm very happy. Any team is fine for me. Whatever the team, I'll be fine."

Asked whether joining Real Madrid would represent a dream move, Cervantes said: "No, for me all teams are the same."