'I wasn't good enough' - Chelsea star Conor Gallagher reveals how he was rejected by Scotland as a teenager

GettySoham Mukherjee'I wasn't good enough' - Chelsea star Conor Gallagher reveals how he was rejected by Scotland as a teenagerConor GallagherEnglandScotlandEuropean ChampionshipChelseaPremier LeagueChelsea star Conor Gallagher revealed that he was rejected by Scotland as a teenager for not being "good enough".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGallagher was eligible to represent ScotlandAppeared in youth trials during his teensWas turned down due to lack of qualityArticle continues below