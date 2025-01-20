Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer set to star in Amazon Prime documentary about England prospects after signing lucrative ‘six-figure’ contract
Chelsea star Cole Palmer has reportedly agreed a deal that will see him star in an Amazon Prime documentary about England’s hottest prospects.
- Named England's Player of the Year in 2024
- Has continued to star in the Premier League
- Will lift lid on private life in streaming mini-series