AFP
Chelsea charged by FA with misconduct over incident during Liam Rosenior's first game four months ago
Disciplinary action over Cup controversy
The FA confirmed that Chelsea have been formally charged with misconduct following an investigation into incidents during their third-round victory over Charlton Athletic four months ago. The match, which served as the managerial debut for former manager Liam Rosenior at Charlton, ended in a dominant 5-1 win for the Blues, but the celebrations have now been overshadowed by official sanctions.
While the performance on the pitch was clinical, the governing body has been scrutinising events that occurred in the stands. The FA’s decision to move forward with a charge comes after a detailed review of reports from the matchday officials and stadium security regarding the conduct of the travelling Chelsea supporters during the high-profile fixture.
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Specific allegations of improper conduct
The core of the charge relates to a breakdown in fan discipline during the second half of the contest. According to the FA, the club failed to control its following, leading to an environment that breached the standard rules of conduct expected at professional fixtures. The incident in question took place just before the hour mark as Chelsea were asserting their dominance over the Championship opposition.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the FA said: "Chelsea FC has been charged for misconduct in relation to its FA Cup fixture against Charlton Athletic FC on Saturday 10 January. It's alleged that around the 56th minute of the match, the club failed to ensure that spectators and/or its supporters (and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers) didn't behave in an improper, offensive, abusive or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to religion or belief."
A sour note for Rosenior's debut
The timing of the incident is particularly notable as it occurred during Rosenior's first game in charge of Charlton Athletic. Despite the excitement surrounding his appointment, the atmosphere at The Valley was marred by the alleged behaviour of the away end, even as Chelsea dominated on the pitch with Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez all finding the back of the net in the 5-1 victory.
Chelsea's FA Cup campaign ultimately ended in heartbreak with a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the final. Meanwhile, Rosenior's tenure at the club came to an abrupt end on April 22; his departure followed a dismal run of five consecutive league defeats without scoring a single goal, marking the club's worst winless and goalless streak in the league since 1912.
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Next steps and Chelsea's deadline
The Blues now face a race against time to prepare their legal defence or accept the findings of the FA, with Chelsea given until Friday, 29 May to provide a formal response to the charge. Misconduct charges of this nature can result in heavy fines or even stadium restrictions if the breach is deemed severe enough by the independent regulatory commission.