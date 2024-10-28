Estevao Willian Palmeiras 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea-bound wonderkid Estevao Willian hits another landmark in Brazil's Serie A with latest Palmeiras goal

Soon-to-be Chelsea wonderkid 'Messinho' reached yet another landmark in Brazil with his latest goal for Palmeiras.

  • Estevao Willian reaches another landmark
  • Scored in Palmeiras' draw against Fortaleza
  • Became Brazilian Serie A's joint-highest goalscorer
