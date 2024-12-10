Estevao WillianGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian left with 'void in chest' after Palmeiras title disappointment despite scooping TWO top Brazilian Serie A awards

Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian said he has a "void in my chest" after Palmeiras' title failure, despite scooping two top Brazilian Serie A awards.

  • Estevao scored 13 goals to emerge as the third top-scorer
  • Won Breakthrough Player and Best Striker awards
  • Will move to Chelsea in the summer of 2025
