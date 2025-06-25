Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund at odds over Carney Chukwuemeka transfer as loan star could have to quit Club World Cup campaign even if German giants progress
Borussia Dortmund want to hold onto Carney Chukwuemeka until the end of their Club World Cup campaign, but Chelsea have provided a catch.
- Carney Chukwuemeka's loan expires in June
- Dortmund wants the midfielder but unwilling to spend money
- Chelsea willing to negotiate a deal