Harry Sherlock

Chelsea set for showdown with Barcelona! Emma Hayes' side to meet reigning Women's Champions League holders in semi-finals after Aitana Bonmati, Fridolina Rolfo and Patricia Guijarro fire Spanish giants past Brann

BarcelonaChelsea FC WomenChampions LeagueBarcelona vs BrannBrannWomen's football

Barcelona will face Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals after beating Brann 5-2 on aggregate in the last-eight.

  • Barcelona ease past Brann
  • Won 3-1 to complete 5-2 aggregate triumph
  • Will now play Chelsea in last four

