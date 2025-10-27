AFP
Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City send scouts to watch Bayern Munich wonderkid star for Harry Kane's side
Premier League trio scouting Bayern’s Karl
According to Bild, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City dispatched scouts to watch Bayern Munich wonderkid Karl in action following his remarkable breakthrough season. Journalist Christian Falk revealed that the Premier League trio have been tracking Karl live in recent weeks, viewing him as one of Europe’s brightest emerging talents. The 17-year-old joined Bayern’s academy from Viktoria Aschaffenburg in 2022 and has since made rapid progress, earning his senior debut at the Club World Cup and scoring twice already in the 2025/26 season.
Despite his age, Karl has quickly established himself as a valuable squad option for Kompany’s high-flying Bayern side, contributing goals in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. The teenager’s composure, creativity, and ability to find the back of the net have caught the attention of top European scouts eager to identify the next generation of attacking stars. Falk also noted that the youngster’s form has sparked discussions within Germany about whether national team boss Julian Nagelsmann should consider him for senior selection in November.
Adding intrigue to the situation is Karl’s connection to Chelsea legend Ballack, who now represents the player and recently brokered a contract renewal with Bayern through until 2028. While it remains unclear whether Ballack’s influence could give Chelsea an advantage in any potential pursuit, the Blues’ interest signals the level of competition surrounding Karl’s future. For now, Bayern appear relaxed, confident that their long-term deal will protect them from unwanted bids — at least until Europe’s elite clubs make formal approaches.
- AFP
Kompany and Matthaus shower praise on Karl
Karl’s emergence has come at a perfect time for Bayern Munich, who have managed to maintain a 100% this season despite Jamal Musiala’s long-term injury. His two goals in consecutive matches against Club Brugge in the Champions League and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga have showcased a maturity well beyond his years and earned him glowing praise from both Kompany and German legend Lothar Matthaus. Kompany, in particular, lauded the youngster’s mentality, stressing the importance of staying grounded amid the growing hype.
“He’s now scored two goals in a row, he’s having a good momentum,” Kompany said after Karl’s latest strike. “When there’s a lot of hype, which is normal at a club like Bayern, the key is to have a calm entourage and to keep working. And when there’s criticism, you keep doing the same thing. Then everything will be fine for Lenny.” Matthaus has gone one step further, comparing Karl’s playing style and mentality to Musiala, suggesting the youngster could become Bayern’s next homegrown superstar if managed correctly.
Matthaus wrote in his Sky Sports column that Kompany’s faith in the player will be key: “Can Karl follow the path Jamal Musiala took before him? The possibilities are there; it’s up to the player himself, and he needs a coach who trusts him. I think Kompany trusts him based on recent performances and isn’t afraid to bench a senior player for him.” With Bayern extending Kompany’s contract until 2029, the youngster looks set to benefit from a stable developmental environment in Munich — one that may deter potential Premier League suitors in the short term.
Karl’s playing style makes him very adaptable
Karl’s technical and physical attributes make him one of the most complete teenagers in Europe. Standing just under 5ft 6in allows him to navigate tight spaces and break defensive lines with ease. Comfortable across the attacking midfield line but most dangerous when cutting in from the right onto his stronger left foot, Karl’s playing style has drawn comparisons to Arjen Robben, particularly after his curling strike against Gladbach mirrored the Dutch legend’s signature move.
His quick rise through Bayern’s academy is no coincidence. Having joined the club’s youth system at 14, Karl has amassed over 30 goals and 10 assists across his U17 and U19 seasons. Scouts from England’s top clubs reportedly view him as a player who fits seamlessly into modern Premier League football — technically gifted, tactically versatile, and confident in possession. The hype has also been amplified by Bayern’s flawless start to the season, with Karl’s contributions helping the team equal AC Milan’s European record of 13 consecutive wins across all competitions.
Behind the scenes, Bayern have already secured Karl’s long-term future. Kicker reports that his current deal includes an automatic clause that will convert his youth contract into a multi-year professional deal when he turns 18 in February 2026, ensuring a significant salary increase.
- Getty Images Sport
Karl remaining focused on Bayern for now
For now, Karl’s focus remains firmly on Bayern Munich’s ongoing campaign, with the club eyeing a historic domestic and European double. His next challenge will be maintaining consistency in a squad stacked with attacking talent.
Karl claimed that he wants to establish himself at Bayern regardless of first-team minutes: "I really want to establish myself here at Bayern ... I always want to play and prove myself, whether it's with the first team, the U19s or the U17s. I intend to always give my all in order to continue to develop."
However, Kompany is expected to continue easing him into the lineup gradually, balancing opportunities for growth with the need to protect the teenager from excessive press
Advertisement