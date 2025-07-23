Chelsea move quickly to strike agreement with Jorrel Hato but Blues must cough up big transfer fee to complete signing of Ajax wonderkid J. Hato Chelsea Premier League Transfers Ajax Eredivisie

Chelsea are reportedly pushing forward to finalise the signing of Ajax’s highly-rated defender Jorrel Hato, with the Premier League side now entering the latter stages of negotiations after reaching an agreement with the player on personal terms. While no deal has been reached between the two clubs yet, the transfer fee currently being discussed is in the region of €40 million (£35m/$47m).