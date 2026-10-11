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'Cheats!' Manchester City face hostile Liverpool welcome after guilty verdict in financial charges case
Anfield erupts in fury against Manchester City
The atmosphere at Anfield reached a boiling point on Sunday afternoon as Manchester City arrived for their first fixture since an independent commission handed down a historic guilty verdict. Liverpool supporters, many of whom have felt aggrieved by City’s dominance over the last decade, lined the streets to greet the visitors with deafening chants of "cheats."
The scene outside the stadium was one of intense hostility, with merchandise stalls selling scarves and flags that specifically mocked the financial scandal currently engulfing the Etihad Stadium. Police were forced to escort the City bus via an alternative route to avoid the largest concentrations of protesters, successfully preventing a repeat of the 2018 incidents where the vehicle was pelted with projectiles.
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Liverpool fans vent fury over Man City's financial scandal
The anger from the Merseyside faithful stems from a ruling that found City and their owners had utilised "sham" commercial agreements to artificially boost their financial standing. The commission concluded that the club had disguised secret funding and inflated revenues by more than £900 million between 2009 and 2018. During this period of alleged illegal spending, City secured three Premier League titles and established the foundations for the dominant era led by Pep Guardiola.
Liverpool fans, in particular, remain bitter after narrowly losing out on the title to City in seasons where they amassed over 90 points, feeling that the playing field was never truly level. The tension was evident as the match got underway, with the home crowd making their disapproval of the visitors' conduct clear. The potential sanctions facing the Manchester club are unprecedented, ranging from massive points deductions to total expulsion from the top flight, and even the stripping of previous league titles.
Sanctions and the search for sporting integrity
The verdict has left the Premier League in a state of administrative limbo, with the ultimate fate of the champions still undecided as the appeals process begins. The uncertainty has trickled down to the dugouts, with managers across the league expressing concern over how this will affect the competition's integrity. Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola addressed the situation on Friday, stating, "I think the worst thing probably is the uncertainty, that no one knows what's going to happen."
This lack of clarity has only served to fuel the fire among rival fanbases who believe the league must act decisively to maintain its reputation. For many, the only acceptable outcome is one that serves as a permanent deterrent for any club considering similar financial manoeuvres in the future.
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Maresca's men face the ultimate test
On the pitch, Enzo Maresca’s side has remained remarkably focused, entering the Liverpool clash with seven consecutive wins in all competitions. The Italian manager has so far managed to insulate his players from the noise surrounding the legal proceedings, but Anfield represents a unique challenge.
The match itself began frantically, the home side looked to capitalise on the emotional energy of the crowd, keeping the pressure high and forcing City into uncomfortable defensive positions early on. As the game progressed, Maresca’s men attempted to slow the tempo and retain possession, hoping to quiet the fans, but the atmosphere remained electric throughout.
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