Champions League knockout play-off draw: Real Madrid, PSG & Newcastle discover opponents after missing out on top eight

La Liga giants Real missed out on automatic qualification by a solitary point, with a 4-2 defeat in Lisbon against Benfica proving to be costly for the 15-time European Cup winners. Former Blancos boss Mourinho oversaw ‘the miracle of Da Luz’, with Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin heading home a 98th-minute effort that nudged his side through on goal difference by the narrowest of margins. Real will get an immediate opportunity for revenge.

PSG made history last season by capturing the most prestigious of European trophies for the first time, but they have been short of their best this term - despite having Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele on board - and will have to defend their crown the hard way.

Newcastle were the only Premier League side not to finish in the top eight - as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City all made their way into the last-16 - but the Magpies are clinging to continental dreams. They do, however, face a long journey to Azerbaijan.

Elsewhere, three-time winners Inter will take on Norwegian giant-killers Bodo/Glimt and Serie A heavyweights Juventus will lock horns with Galatasaray. Atletico Madrid will fancy their chances against Belgian opponents Club Brugge.

The two German sides involved at this stage of the competition, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, will be tackling Atalanta and Olympiacos respectively, with some epic contests being lined up.