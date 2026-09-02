New Champions League twist! Debutants to wear special patches on their shirts

European football is bracing for a unique change as the Champions League League Phase prepares to kick off next week. In a fresh twist for the 2026-27 campaign, players making their debut in the competition will be distinguished by special patches on their sleeves.

The move comes as part of a significant innovation following UEFA's expanded partnership with sports merchandise giant Fanatics. These one-of-a-kind patches are not just for show; they carry significant value for the memorabilia market. Once a player completes their debut match, the specific patch worn on the pitch will be collected and handed over to Topps, the trading card arm of Fanatics, to be integrated into exclusive, signed physical trading cards for collectors.