Champions League 2025-26 Power Rankings: Record-breaking Bayern Munich knock Paris Saint-Germain off their perch while Real Madrid and Barcelona have flaws exposed

Of course, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain will have something to say about that - as will record-breaking Bayern Munich, who sent a message to all of their continental rivals by winning at Parc des Princes this week. Elsewhere, Inter maintained their 100 percent winning record, Galatasaray continued their impressive recovery from their shock opening-round loss at Eintracht Frankfurt, while Qarabag continue to carry the flag for the underdogs.
So, after four rounds of action, which sides are looking like potential champions? And who is staring an embarrassingly early exit in the face? GOAL ranks and rates all 36 participants in the 2025-26 Champions League below...
Previous update: October 23, 2025.