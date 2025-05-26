Cesc Fabregas is 'ready'! Como coach tipped as the man to fix AC Milan as Fabio Capello picks ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star amid Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri links
Former Real Madrid and England boss Fabio Capello believes Cesc Fabregas is ready to take over as AC Milan coach this summer.
- Capello backs Fabregas as AC Milan’s next coach
- Ex-midfielder “ready” after promising season at Como
- Tipped as good alternative to Conte