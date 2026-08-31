Cesc Fabregas issues transfer ultimatum to Como board after a stunning win against Napoli

Como produced one of the most significant results in their recent history by defeating Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Goals from Martin Baturina and Anastasios Douvikas secured the three points for the visitors, but Fabregas was quick to temper the celebrations with a firm demand for new signings before the September 1 deadline. The Spanish manager is well aware of the toll that playing every three days can take on a squad, especially with the added pressure of the Coppa Italia and European fixtures. The club is currently in active negotiations with Fiorentina over a potential move for Moise Kean.

Fabregas was blunt about the necessity of strengthening his forward line. "Obviously, I'm expecting a striker, Douvikas can’t play in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League, and we can't play three competitions with just one striker," Fabregas told DAZN. We suffered a lot with (Alvaro) Morata last year, for months he was out injured. You remember we played with a false nine many times; playing every three days at this level isn’t easy."