'I didn't even know there was a team here!' - Cesc Fabregas reveals truth behind Como takeover after guiding Serie B outsiders to Champions League

Fabregas has opened up on the unconventional path that led him to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, admitting that the club was not even on his radar despite his personal ties to the region. Having enjoyed a glittering playing career with Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal, the Spaniard made the surprising move to Como in Serie B to finish his playing days before quickly transitioning into the dugout. The move has proved inspired, as he has overseen a historic rise that recently culminated in the club's first-ever qualification for the Champions League.

Reflecting on the decision to join the Italian side during an appearance at the Festival dello Sport in Trento, Fabregas explained that his choice was driven by intuition rather than a long-standing knowledge of the club's heritage. 'The Como project started in quite a strange way, because I had a few proposals, but I just felt this was the right decision. Sometimes you've just got to follow your gut,' the World Cup winner said, as reported by Football Italia. 'Funnily enough, I'd been to Como a few times on vacation, but I didn't even know there was a football team here.'