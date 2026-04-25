'He's free to go' - Cesc Fabregas given green light to become next Chelsea manager

The path for Fabregas to become the next Chelsea manager has been officially cleared by his current employers. Como president Suwarso has confirmed that the club will not stand in the way of the 38-year-old Spaniard should he choose to return to the Premier League. Fabregas, who is both the head coach and a minority shareholder at the Serie A side, has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Rosenior.

The development comes at a time of deep crisis for Chelsea, who are currently searching for their third permanent manager for the 2025-26 season. Despite Fabregas’ deep ties to the Italian club, Suwarso insisted that they "do not own him" and are prepared to facilitate a move back to the club where he won two Premier League titles as a player.