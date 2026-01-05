Celtic fire Wilfried Nancy after worst win percentage in Bhoys history as additional major change also confirmed

A statement published by the club on Monday afternoon confirmed: Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect. The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes."

As part of the changes, Celtic have also confirmed that Paul Tisdale is no longer head of football operations. "We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role."