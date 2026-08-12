Celtic complete the signing of Haissem Hassan from Real Oviedo in a deal worth up to £9 million

Celtic have finalised the acquisition of Hassan on a four-year deal, with the club having an option for a fifth. Sky Sports report that the clubs have agreed an initial fee of £6 million, which could rise to £9m through various performance-related add-ons.

A significant portion of these bonus payments will be triggered if Celtic reach the league phase of the Champions League later this month. Hassan joins following a standout World Cup campaign with Egypt, where he featured in a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Argentina. The winger becomes the third arrival of the summer transfer window for the Scottish side, following Camilo Duran and Kasper Hogh.