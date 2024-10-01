'Embarrassment to Scotland!' - Celtic become a laughing stock as Brendan Rodgers' side mercilessly mocked after setting unwanted record in 7-1 Borussia Dortmund drubbing
Celtic became a laughing stock on social media as Brendan Rodgers' side were thumped 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
- Celtic humiliated by Borussia Dortmund
- Adeyemi's hat trick fires BVB to massive UCL win
- Rodgers' men set unwanted European record