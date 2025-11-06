'That would be a catastrophe' - England boss Thomas Tuchel sent strong Harry Kane warning ahead of World Cup 2026

In his interview with Dream Vegas, Heskey didn’t hold back in voicing his concerns: "Yeah. You’ve got to be careful. The problem with Harry Kane is that he’s been used to playing week in, week out, so he’s got to manage his body and manage his fitness. He plays a lot of games, but it’s just about managing that.

"We’ve also got to remember, in the Premier League, they don’t get much of a break, but in the Bundesliga, they get a winter break, so that might help as well. We are getting to a point where we’ve got to be really careful as a footballing fraternity that we’re not just overloading players for entertainment. But then, when the entertainment isn’t there, we criticise them again," he explained.

"There are a lot of games to be played, and I remember in the 2001 season, I think we played 60 games. I remember playing in the UEFA Cup final, and I can’t really remember it. That final was just a blur because we played so many games that season. We played replays too, and we played two legs in the League Cup, plus replays as well, so it’s very tough for players.

"We’ve got to be careful that we’re not just running them into the ground and not giving them the best stage ever, not allowing them to be the best version of themselves. That would be a catastrophe, if I’m honest."