Risk/Reward: Catarina Macario's return to the mix, Emma Hayes' youth movement, and five key takeaways from the USWNT's SheBelieves Cup squad

Hayes takes experimental approach with squad: 'If I was preparing a group for a World Cup today, I wouldn't take the risks I'm taking'

When explaining some of her choices for the U.S. women's national team's latest roster, coach Emma Hayes had an interesting insight: studies have shown, she said, that it takes a player six full camps to truly acclimate to a national team. Not coincidentally, this is Hayes' sixth camp in charge of the USWNT.

For the U.S. boss, the learning process continues to evolve, a fact she made that clear with her roster selections for the SheBelieves Cup. Hayes said Tuesday that this U.S. women's national team group is in "Block Three" of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup buildup. That process will run from the SheBelieves Cup later this month through the end of June.

The purpose of this block? To figure out just exactly what she has in this current player pool. What better way to do that than give some younger players meaningful opportunities? The SheBelieves Cup presents Hayes and the USWNT with that chance to experiment.

They'll face Colombia, Australia and Japan - three good teams - over a six-day span. It'll be a mental and physical test, particularly for the NWSL players in preseason. These tournaments are never easy, but they're not supposed to be, are they?

Having led this team to the Olympic gold medal in just her 10th match in charge, Hayes knows what she has at the top of the roster - and many of those stars are in this camp. Crystal Dunn, Lynn Biyendolo, Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Emily Sonnett and Lindsey Heaps combine for hundreds of career caps. Hayes knows their games. She also knows plenty about several rising stars, players such as Alyssa Thompson, Jaedyn Shaw, Lily Yohannes and Jenna Nighswonger - all with prior USWNT experience pushing for bigger roles.

Some known entities are not on this roster. Triple Espresso - Sophia Wilson, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman are all out, again, as are Naomi Girma and Rose Lavelle. If this were a different point in the cycle, those names would be included. Given where the USWNT is now, Hayes is relishing the chance to see a version of the USWNT without them.

"We're certainly going to have a much bigger and better understanding at the end of Block Three to know where we stand in some key areas that we have to get experience in," Hayes said. "Whenever we can get the opportunity to play our best team together, we will definitely look at that, but we're not. We do not have a World Cup today, and my job is to prepare a team to compete come that period. I have to provide these players that opportunity to do it. If I was preparing a group for a World Cup today, I wouldn't take the risks I'm taking right now - but that's something I want to do."

It's an interesting roster, one filled with players with plenty to prove. GOAL takes a look at the five big takeaways from Hayes' squad selection.