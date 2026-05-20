Casemiro picks Inter Miami! Ex-Real Madrid star set to unite with Lionel Messi after Man Utd exit as Herons beat LA Galaxy to major signing

The Manchester United veteran has made up his mind. After leaving Old Trafford this summer, Casemiro has identified Inter Miami as his next home. The Athletic reports that while several options were on the table, the 34-year-old is determined to move to Vice City.

The move would see the Brazilian international join an all-star roster that already includes Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and German Berterame. Despite interest from across the globe, the lure of the ambitious MLS project in Miami has proven too strong for the five-time Champions League winner, who is coming off a resurgent final season in the Premier League.