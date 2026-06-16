Explained: Why Casemiro's transfer to Inter Miami has been delayed as outgoing Man Utd star eyes Lionel Messi link-up in MLS

Casemiro's expected move to Inter Miami has been delayed because of a disagreement between the club and LA Galaxy over MLS discovery rights. The Brazilian will leave Man Utd at the end of this month after his contract expired and has been exploring a move to MLS. Inter Miami recently emerged as favourites to sign the veteran midfielder, but MLS regulations have complicated the process.

According to DailyMail, LA Galaxy registered their interest in Casemiro before Miami and therefore secured his discovery rights. As a result, Galaxy are reportedly demanding £750,000 ($1 million) for those rights. Until the two clubs reach an agreement, Casemiro's next destination cannot be finalised.







