AFP
'Not an easy decision' – Carlos Queiroz mutually terminates Ghana contract following disastrous AFCON qualifying collapse
A swift end to a second tenure
Queiroz has officially vacated his position as the head coach of the Ghana national team for the second time in just three months. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on Thursday that both parties had reached a mutual agreement to terminate the veteran's contract following a series of poor results. Queiroz had only just returned to the helm at the start of September, having previously stepped down following Ghana's exit from the 2026 World Cup at the hands of Colombia in the round of 32.
His second stint lasted less than a month, unraveling rapidly after the Black Stars suffered consecutive defeats in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches. A routine 2-0 loss to Cote d'Ivoire was followed by a catastrophic performance against The Gambia. Despite holding a 2-0 lead in Accra, Ghana conceded four straight goals to the West African minnows, a result that sparked outrage among the local supporters and ultimately sealed the manager's fate.
- AFP
Queiroz reflects on a difficult departure
In a formal statement released through the GFA, Queiroz expressed the difficulty of the situation while emphasizing that the move was necessary for the health of the national team. 'This was not an easy decision,' Queiroz began. 'But both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football above everything else. It has been an honour to serve Ghana and the Black Stars.'
The 73-year-old former Real Madrid boss was brought in with high hopes of stabilizing the nation's footballing future. He added: 'I sincerely thank the Ghana Football Association and particularly its President for their trust and for the opportunity to lead such a proud football nation. I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country's talent. I leave with respect, gratitude and pride.'
Internal frustrations and environmental concerns
Despite the polite nature of the exit, Queiroz hinted at underlying issues regarding the infrastructure and support provided to the squad. During his statement, he reiterated concerns he had previously voiced about the need for a professional environment that allows elite players to thrive. 'Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end,' the former Manchester United assistant coach reaffirmed.
Queiroz remains adamant that the squad possesses the quality required to compete at the highest level if the right systems are implemented. He noted: 'The talent and potential are there. With unity, support and the right environment, this generation can achieve great things for Ghana.' Rebuilding that environment will be essential for a proud football nation trying to arrest a sharp decline. The four-time African champions reached at least the semi-finals in six consecutive AFCON tournaments between 2008 and 2017, but have fallen on hard times recently, suffering consecutive group-stage exits in 2021 and 2024 before failing to qualify for the 2025 edition altogether.
- AFP
Black Stars left in qualifying limbo
The departure marks the end of a tumultuous six-month period for the Black Stars, which saw Queiroz replace Otto Addo just before the 2026 World Cup. During that tournament, he managed to lead the team out of the group stages after a win over Panama and a draw with England, exceeding many fans' expectations. However, his return in September failed to recapture that spark, leaving Ghana at the bottom of Group C in AFCON qualifying without a single point after two fixtures.
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