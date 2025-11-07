Getty
Carlos Baleba backed to become Man Utd's own Rodri despite Casemiro's resurgence as Red Devils ponder new bid
Casemiro’s renaissance, but time is ticking
Casemiro's performances have been nothing short of vintage. He scored and assisted in United’s 4–2 win over Brighton, and before that, he produced a commanding display in the club’s first victory at Anfield in almost a decade. Add to that his match-winning strike against Chelsea in September, and it is clear Casemiro’s hunger is far from fading. Yet behind the resurgence lies a reality that can’t be ignored. He is 33 years old, and with countless miles already on the clock, he is definitely not getting any fresher. Amorim has managed Casemiro’s minutes with care, and the Portuguese manager is convinced that, although the veteran has shown no signs of slowing down, another marquee addition is necessary.
A £115 million dream that slipped away
United had been tracking Baleba for months. But Brighton, ever the masters of the market, slammed the door shut. They valued Baleba at no less than £115 million ($153m), which is the same figure Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo. United’s hierarchy balked at the price, and the deal was shelved. Now, with Amorim’s midfield plans for next summer already in motion in the boardroom, and Casemiro still holding the fort, calls to reignite that pursuit are growing louder, led by none other than Louis Saha, the former Old Trafford striker.
Speaking to OLBG, Saha said: "Fabinho was very powerful for Liverpool and Rodri happened to be the same for Man City. When you have this very strong midfielder that provides in the transition, the power and the stability at the same time, that's a top player and there are not so many who are able to actually dictate midfield as much. We’ve heard that there were talks with Brighton for Carlos Baleba who was very close to joining and I really like his style.
"Everyone can see that there is a gap and a need for power and the ability to change the tempo of the game. Sometimes United play to stay secure and slow the pace and that is not helpful for United’s strikers so we need something better."
But Saha was equally quick to praise Casemiro’s current form, insisting that his recent resurgence should not go unnoticed.
"I have to say that Casemiro has done really well, not because he’s scored goals, but more his capacity to represent stability and resilience," he said. "That's really important when you are under pressure and I think he's managed the pressure really well because the expectations are enormous. I think he's done really well. He gives a new tempo and new belief to Manchester United and I do think that he needs credit for that."
Baleba is the midfield engine United crave
Baleba has an explosive engine and the tactical intelligence to read danger before it happens. Those qualities have drawn comparisons not just to Rodri but to former United star Michael Carrick. Saha believes it’s those physical and mental attributes that make Baleba such a perfect fit for Amorim’s system.
He said: "Give me back Michael Carrick! I think when you look at the need for power and the legs to cover ground I think Baleba is a little bit more useful because I think you can then have Bruno Fernandes repositioned a little bit. You could have another player, even Kobbie Mainoo, who can do that if he had maybe a better understanding of positioning and the momentum you need to bring to the game."
Saha also explained that Amorim’s pressing system requires a midfielder with relentless stamina. And Baleba is a player capable of pushing the defensive line 10 yards higher and then recovering instantly.
"There is an element that can compensate where we need power, but we need those legs to be able to really impose the pressure that Amorim wants, maybe 10 yards further up the field. When you do that you need the ability to come back on the pressure, on the counter-attack, so I think that Baleba is more suited to that," he added.
The transfer battle ahead
Despite United’s renewed interest, Brighton have made it clear that Baleba is not for sale in January. The Seagulls see him as central to their long-term project and will resist any bids mid-season. That means United must either wait until the summer to submit an official bid. However, they are also looking at other targets as backup. Among them is Elliot Anderson, the Nottingham Forest midfielder who is admired by Amorim for his versatility. Another name on United’s radar is Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart, meanwhile, could represent a more attainable target. The German midfielder has a £35 million release clause, and sources suggest he is open to a Premier League move. But the most realistic and immediate option might be Conor Gallagher, as Atletico Madrid might sanction a loan move until the end of the season in the winter.
