CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'They must have turned VAR on late' - Carlo Ancelotti explains protest that landed him yellow card as Real Madrid coach says 'there is a problem' with refereeing in La Liga after controversial draw with Osasuna

C. AncelottiReal MadridOsasuna vs Real MadridOsasunaLaLiga

Carlo Ancelotti took aim at referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero and insisted "there is a problem" with refereeing in La Liga after drawing with Osasuna.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe put Madrid in front at Pamplona
  • Real reduced to 10-men after Bellingham's red
  • Ancelotti also cautioned for criticising match official
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches