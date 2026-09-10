'Do you want me to lie or tell the truth?' – How Carlo Ancelotti vs Thiago Silva debate exposed Brazil's squad rift

A public disagreement has erupted between Carlo Ancelotti and his former defender Thiago Silva over the rebuilding of the Brazil national team. The pair previously enjoyed a successful relationship at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2012-13 season, where Ancelotti famously branded Silva "the best defender in the world" across 34 appearances.

However, their shared history did not prevent Silva from heavily criticising Ancelotti's decision to purge senior figures following Brazil's last-16 exit at the World Cup.

The debate came as Ancelotti announced a 26-man squad featuring ten domestic-based players for friendlies against Australia and India.



