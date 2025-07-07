Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide finally set to take first job in management despite following father from Real Madrid to Brazil national team D. Ancelotti C. Ancelotti Botafogo RJ Brazil Serie A

Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide is set to accept his first senior managerial role by joining Brazilian side Botafogo. The 35-year-old has been working as an assistant under his father since 2012 and was part of the veteran manager's coaching team at Bayern Munich, Everton and Real Madrid. After Ancelotti became the Brazil national team head coach, Davide had initially joined his staff.