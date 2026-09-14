AFP
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Neymar's Brazil career is over as Selecao boss plots youth revolution after World Cup heartbreak
International retirement confirmed for Neymar
In a bombshell announcement that signals the definitive end of an era, Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will no longer represent the Selecao on the international stage. The Italian tactician revealed that the decision was made by the player himself, ending months of speculation regarding his future following the 2026 World Cup. Neymar, who has been the focal point of Brazilian football for over a decade, leaves a void that Ancelotti admits will be impossible to fill with a like-for-like replacement.
Speaking in a comprehensive interview with CNN Esportes, Ancelotti was candid about the situation regarding his former talisman. The manager stated: "He deserved to be there because of his quality. Neymar has already confirmed that he does not want to return to the national team. Neymar cannot be replaced because he was an extraordinary and unique talent. So, an irreplaceable player."
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Ancelotti targets 2030 youth revolution
With the Neymar chapter officially closed, Ancelotti and national team director Rodrigo Caetano are turning their attention toward a radical squad overhaul. The objective is clear: to prepare a new generation of footballers capable of restoring Brazil to the pinnacle of world football by the 2030 World Cup. This renewal process is already evident in the most recent squad selections, where veteran names have been put aside in favor of teenage prospects and rising stars from the domestic league.
The manager outlined his vision for the next four years, emphasizing the importance of those born in the mid-2000s. "I think we need to proceed step by step. Now we need to focus on the young players who could be the future, the players born in 2004, 2005, and 2006. We have young players born in 2008 with a lot of quality, who aren't playing yet, but who can play. Now is the time to look at them, taking their age into account and respecting it. It's true that a player can play very well even at 36 or 37. Now is the time to prioritize the youth," Ancelotti explained.
Building a collective identity
One of the primary criticisms of the Neymar era was the perceived over-reliance on his individual magic to win matches. Ancelotti is determined to break this cycle by fostering a team culture where the collective unit is greater than the sum of its parts. By integrating young talents into a rigid but creative structure, the Italian believes Brazil can adapt to the high-intensity demands of the modern game. This approach will be tested immediately in upcoming fixtures against Australia and India, where several debutants are expected to feature as the coaching staff evaluates their long-term potential.
"I believe that in modern football, teamwork is what matters, not individual talent. Of course, if you have great individual talent, you have a greater chance of winning, but modern football doesn't tolerate a lack of teamwork. We are working to build a strong team for the future, not to rely on a single great individual talent," he noted.
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Overcoming World Cup disappointment
The urgency of this transition is fueled by the lingering pain of the last World Cup, where Brazil suffered a premature and disappointing exit. Ancelotti acknowledged that the failure to meet expectations has forced the federation to rethink its entire strategy. By admitting the shortcomings of the previous cycle, the manager hopes to create a culture of accountability and growth. The upcoming friendly matches are seen as the first bricks in a new foundation, providing a platform for players to prove they belong in the elite environment of the Selecao.
"I think the World Cup was a disappointment , we're sorry about that, but now we have to look forward. We have time to prepare a new generation of players. And now we'll use the friendlies to see the new young talents that Brazilian football is developing in action. I believe Brazil should be among the best teams in the world," Ancelotti concluded.
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