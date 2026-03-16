Carlo Ancelotti explains how 'chemistry changes' after Kylian Mbappe signing resulted in failed final season at Real Madrid

Despite a difficult start to his career at Real Madrid, French star Mbappe managed to turn his season around and deliver an impressive campaign filled with individual achievements. The forward contributed to 49 goals in 58 appearances across all competitions, scoring 44 times and providing five assists for the Spanish giants.

Mbappe's remarkable run at the end of the season helped him secure the top scorer award in La Liga with 31 goals, finishing four goals ahead of Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski. In doing so, Mbappe also surpassed the record set by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo for the most goals scored in a debut La Liga season with Real Madrid. The French star added another major accolade by winning the European Golden Shoe, awarded to the top scorer across Europe’s top five leagues, edging out Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the closing rounds of the league season.

Despite his individual brilliance, though, Madrid failed in their efforts to retain their Champions League and La Liga titles, ending the campaign without any major trophies. Ancelotti then departed the club as Xabi Alonso took over at the helm, only to be sacked within months and replaced by current boss Alvaro Arbeloa.