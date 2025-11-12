Getty/GOAL
Carlo Ancelotti convinces 'very dangerous' Vinicius Junior to take up surprise new Brazil role
Vinicius Jr key figure in Brazil squad
With Neymar currently out of the team due to injuries, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has emerged as the talismanic figure in Brazil's attack. He has, of course, benefited from the arrival of Ancelotti as head coach, as he has years of experience playing under the Italian manager at Real Madrid. Since Ancelotti took charge of the Selecao, Vinicius Jr has scored two goals in six matches for the world champions.
While Ancelotti is satisfied with the left winger's performance, he has envisioned a new role for the 25-year-old after explaining the potential benefits to the Real Madrid star, who is struggling for form at club level.
- AFP
'Vinicius has the quality to score many goals'
Speaking to PLACAR, the Brazil boss said: "[I see him] as a winger or as a central striker. Vinícius has the quality to score many goals. I've spoken to him: 'Look, when you're playing as a winger, to score goals you have to do three or four dribbles. Touch the ball seven or eight times. And in the centre, just one well-timed movement is enough to score a goal.' He understood it, he likes playing in that position.
"We can take advantage of a player who can help a lot as a winger, not as a forward in the area as I'm not stupid because he is not a reference point inside the box. But to attack the area with space, he is very, very, dangerous."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ancelotti made similar suggestion to Neymar
As Ancelotti continues to experiment with new tactics and positions of the national team players, he has advised Neymar to play in a new role, which would suit his physique and help the 33-year-old winger avoid the injuries that have plagued the Brazil icon throughout his career.
Speaking about a possible comeback for Neymar ahead of the World Cup, Ancelotti said: "Yes, yes (laughs), [the question I've heard most so far is] about Neymar, but it's normal because he's a legend of Brazilian football. So, it's normal. I know everyone wants Neymar to get back to his best physical condition. And also the CBF, the coach, the technical staff of the national team hope that Neymar can return to his best level. The truth is that today's football demands many things. Not only talent, but also physical condition, intensity... hopefully Neymar will be at his best level.
"I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today's football are players you need to help defensively as well. When you play a little more centrally, the defensive work is much less than when you play as a winger. And I also think that a very talented player, closer to the goal, has more opportunities to score goals. [False 9] could be his ideal position."
- Getty Images
Brazil aim to get back to winning ways
After ending their Asia tour with a disappointing defeat at the hands of Japan, Brazil now travel to England and France for a couple of international friendlies as they lock horns against African giants Senegal and Tunisia on November 15 and 18, respectively. Following the November international break, the Selecao will get only two more preparatory matches in March next year before they head to North America for the World Cup.
Advertisement