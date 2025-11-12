Carlo Ancelotti convinces 'very dangerous' Vinicius Junior to take up surprise new Brazil role

As Ancelotti continues to experiment with new tactics and positions of the national team players, he has advised Neymar to play in a new role, which would suit his physique and help the 33-year-old winger avoid the injuries that have plagued the Brazil icon throughout his career.

Speaking about a possible comeback for Neymar ahead of the World Cup, Ancelotti said: "Yes, yes (laughs), [the question I've heard most so far is] about Neymar, but it's normal because he's a legend of Brazilian football. So, it's normal. I know everyone wants Neymar to get back to his best physical condition. And also the CBF, the coach, the technical staff of the national team hope that Neymar can return to his best level. The truth is that today's football demands many things. Not only talent, but also physical condition, intensity... hopefully Neymar will be at his best level.

"I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today's football are players you need to help defensively as well. When you play a little more centrally, the defensive work is much less than when you play as a winger. And I also think that a very talented player, closer to the goal, has more opportunities to score goals. [False 9] could be his ideal position."