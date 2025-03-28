FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-REAL MADRIDAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'We trust everything will end well' - Carlo Ancelotti confident Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will avoid bans for Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal despite ongoing UEFA probe

K. MbappeC. AncelottiReal MadridLaLigaVinicius JuniorA. RuedigerD. Ceballos

Carlo Ancelotti is confident Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr will avoid being banned for Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe & Vinicius under UEFA probe
  • Could be banned for alleged "indecent conduct"
  • If found guilty could be banned against Arsenal
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match