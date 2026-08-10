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Carabao Cup draw: Chelsea handed Luton Town clash as Tottenham host Charlton in second round
London giants handed home draws
Chelsea are set to welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge in the standout fixture of the Carabao Cup southern section. The Blues, who have lifted this trophy on five occasions, are looking to re-establish their dominance in domestic knockout football. Their most recent triumph in the competition came in 2015, when a John Terry strike and a Kyle Walker own goal secured a 2-0 victory against Mauricio Pochettino's young Tottenham side at Wembley.
Tottenham Hotspur will also enjoy home comforts as they prepare to host Charlton Athletic in a cross-London encounter. This fixture marks the first competitive meeting between the two sides since an FA Cup third-round tie in 2011, which Spurs won 3-0 thanks to an Andros Townsend opener and a quickfire double from Jermain Defoe. Spurs are looking to replicate their Carabao Cup success from 2008, when Jonathan Woodgate scored an extra-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the final.
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Regional rivalries and key fixtures
The draw remained regionalised into northern and southern sections to minimize travel for fans during the early stages of the tournament. One of the most intriguing matches from the southern draw sees Southampton take on West Ham United at St Mary's in a clash between two former Premier League sides.
In the northern section, the headline fixture sees Nottingham Forest host Leeds United at the City Ground. Forest, who reached the Europa League semi-finals last term, will face a stern test against a Leeds side always capable of an upset in knockout football. Elsewhere in the north, Newcastle United have been handed a home tie against West Bromwich Albion, while Everton must travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.
Defending champions and managerial records
Manchester City entered the draw as the defending champions after their dramatic victory over Arsenal at Wembley last season. In that final, a second-half brace from rising star Nico O'Reilly proved the difference as City claimed their ninth Carabao Cup title. That victory was particularly significant for Pep Guardiola, as it saw him become the first manager in the history of English football to win the League Cup five times.
The second-round ties are currently scheduled to take place during the week commencing Monday, August 24. While the primary draw is complete, the specific kick-off times and television broadcast selections are expected to be announced in the coming days.
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Carabao Cup second-round draw in full
Northern section
Stoke City vs. Hull City
Newcastle United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers vs. Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United
Doncaster Rovers vs. Middlesbrough
Barnsley vs. Crewe Alexandra
Preston North End vs. Everton
Blackpool vs. Lincoln City
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bradford City vs. Burnley
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury Town
Southern section
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient
Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City
Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
Stevenage vs. Reading
Cambridge United vs. Millwall
Birmingham City vs. Brentford
Southampton vs. West Ham United
Watford vs. Peterborough United
Fulham vs. AFC Wimbledon
Plymouth Argyle/Exeter City vs. Coventry City
Chelsea vs. Luton Town
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Charlton Athletic
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