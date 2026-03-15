Capello: "Chivu is confused – why drop Esposito? It’s a tight race between Inter and Milan; let’s wait three matchdays – a five-point gap doesn’t necessarily mean the title race is back on"

"Inter’s draw with Atalanta will have brought joy to Milanello, but the away trip to Rome is by no means to be taken lightly. And sometimes, when you’re fired up and trying too hard, you overdo it and it ends badly." Fabio Capello spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport, warning Milan ahead of their away match against Lazio, a game worth another two points to chip away at Inter’s lead and close the gap to five points in the table. Allegri is good at reading the situation and has a wealth of experience. What’s more, he’s always measured in his comments. Even yesterday at the press conference, he rightly kept a low profile, continuing to focus on the Champions League and barely touching on the Scudetto: if Milan were to close the gap to five points, it wouldn’t automatically mean the title race would be wide open. Dreaming and hoping is always fair game. But everything would still depend on Inter, who would need to drop points in at least another two or three matches. And at the same time, Milan mustn’t stop winning. Starting right here tonight in Rome.”