'We've already won' - As Cape Verde faces the impossible, World Cup minnows revel in their moment in the spotlight

Josslyn remembers watching the World Cup as a kid. It would be on TV once every four years, and she would sit there taking in the football before asking one question:

"Why isn't Cape Verde there?"

Back then, it was almost a joke. Even she, one of the most patriotic Cape Verdeans, who has since become a renowned singer-songwriter and a symbol of national pride, couldn't imagine a world in which her country would qualify for the World Cup. It seemed so far away, basically untouchable.

"I grew up thinking it was so difficult," she told GOAL before pausing. "But it's not impossible."

And, of course, the difficult has become plausible. The improbable has become possible. Now, ahead of a World Cup knockout match, the wildest dreams have become reality. A team that was never supposed to be here has made it through the group stage. They will play Argentina in the Round of 32. And their fans, after dreaming quietly for so long, genuinely believe miracles can happen.

"I strongly believe in everything. After everything those guys did, I believe that victory is possible," Josslyn said between sessions in her recording studio.