GOAL gives you the details to follow Bafana Bafana's Afcon quarter-final meeting with Cape Verde in what is a do-or-die clash on Saturday.

Hugo Broos is heading South Africa's bid for a first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1996 and it is a task that faces a stern challenge against the Blue Sharks.

The two teams clash at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro in this quarter-final match.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Cape Verde and South Africa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.