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Cancelo spills the beans: I came to Al-Hilal just for Jesus... and Neymar is a precious gem

J. Cancelo
J. Jesus
Neymar
Al Nassr FC
Barcelona
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal
LaLiga
Portugal
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Spain

What did the Barcelona star say?

Portuguese right-back João Cancelo, currently on loan at Barcelona from Al-Hilal, has made some revealing comments in which he spoke about his time with “Al-Hilal”, and the details of the negotiations he went through, as well as his experience playing alongside Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, revealing new aspects of his professional career.

Read also... After Jesus... New coach makes up his mind on coaching the Saudi national team

Al-Hilal had signed Cancelo in the summer of 2024, bringing him in from Manchester City, but he left on loan to Barça at the start of last January.

Press reports suggest that the player wishes to remain at Barça, amidst a strong desire from the Catalan club for him to stay, but he faces a dilemma regarding his departure from Al-Hilal, who are looking to secure a suitable financial settlement.


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    Al-Hilal negotiations

    Cancelo said in a press interview: “Al-Hilal wasn’t my first choice, but Jorge Jesus was the team’s manager at the time, and he got in touch with me and convinced me to come.”

    He added: “I don’t know if Al-Hilal wanted to sign a different player, but I came solely for Jorge Jesus, who convinced me to accept this offer.”

    Cancelo has made 45 appearances for Al-Hilal across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing 14 assists.

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  • Neymar: "A precious gem"

    Portuguese full-back João Cancelo spoke at length about his former Brazilian teammate Neymar da Silva, emphasising that the player is a special case on the pitch.

    Cancelo said: “It’s true that Neymar isn’t in peak physical condition at the moment, but for me, he is a precious gem in every sense of the word.”

    He continued: “I had the opportunity to train with him whilst he was at Al-Hilal, and it was an exceptional experience by any measure. What sets him apart is not only his technical skills, but also his deep understanding of the game and the way he moves on the pitch, which makes him different from any other player I have worked with.”

    Cancelo added: “I’ve trained with a lot of big stars before and seen very high levels of professionalism and talent, but Neymar remains one of a kind.”

    He concluded: “His personality on the pitch, his ability to make a difference at any moment, and his vision of the game make him a truly exceptional player. He is completely different from the others, and the experience of playing and training with him has added a great deal to me both technically and personally.”


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    An uncertain future

    Cancelo’s future remains wide open, but one thing is certain: the player wants to stay at Barcelona.

    Barcelona want to keep Cancelo at the end of the season without paying any money to the Saudi club, but Al-Hilal are insisting on receiving €15 million in exchange for letting the Portuguese star go.

    Amid the uncertainty surrounding Cancelo’s situation, the former Manchester City player told Portuguese channel 11 that he would be keen to return to Benfica at some point.


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