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Mark Doyle

Canada player ratings vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Cyle Larin to the rescue! Super-sub earns Canucks first point in World Cup history after dire display from Jonathan David

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C. Larin

Cyle Larin came off the bench to spare Jonathan David's blushes by earning Canada a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their 2026 World Cup opener on Friday. The Canucks were the better side for the majority of the match but looked set to slump to a seventh consecutive finals defeat after Lovo Jukic headed in a near-post flick from Sead Kolasinac midway through the first half.

The concession of the game's opening goal was particularly tough for the home side to take, as their all-time leading scorer, Jonathan David, had been presented with a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock moments earlier, only for the Juventus flop to shoot straight at Nikola Vasilj in the Bosnia goal. In all honesty, it was a shockingly poor effort, and left Canada coach Jesse Marsch understandably apoplectic on the touchline.

However, the American quickly regained his composure and his decision to throw on Larin with just under 15 minutes of normal time remaining paid off spectacularly. Indeed, Larin, who spent last season on loan at Southampton, made an almost immediate impact, by firing home from just inside the area - albeit with the aid of a little deflection - after immediately killing a pass from fellow sub Promise David.

Larin could have even won the game for the co-hosts, but the veteran No.9 was denied by some brilliant Bosnian defending in the dying seconds of the match. Below, GOAL ranks all of the Canada players on show in Toronto.

  • Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Maxime Crepeau (7/10):

    If we're being hyper-critical, he didn't exactly dominate his six-yard box on the Bosnia goal but he did make a big save in the second half when Ermedin Demirovic was put clean through on goal. Indeed, that proved a massive moment in the game.

    Alistair Johnston (6/10):

    Defended well, given he was walking a tightrope after his early booking.

    Luc de Fougerolles (6/10):

    A little loose in possession at times but the 20-year-old had a good game at the back. Made some important interventions and took one for the team by picking up a booking for a tactical foul that killed a very promising Bosnia attack.

    Derek Cornelius (6/10):

    Like his partner in the centre of defence, the Marseille man was far from flawless in possession but he also helped restrict Bosnia to only a few breakaway chances.

    Richie Laryea (7/10):

    A lively performance from the left-back. Maybe have been caught out of position on a couple of occasions but was always a threat going forward and was so unfortunate not to score with an effort that Kolasinac somehow deflected up and onto the bar.

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    Midfield

    Tajon Buchanan (6/10):

    Buchanan caused problems with his pace, so it was quite surprising to see his game brought to a premature end.

    Ismael Kone (7/10):

    Put in a serious shift in the middle of the park and it was his driving run that led to Canada's equaliser.

    Stephen Eustaquio (6/10):

    The captain did what he could to lift his side and went close with a couple of efforts on goal, while he was also responsible for the lovely through-ball that created Laryea's chance.

    Liam Millar (5/10):

    Failed to make any real impression on the game, no it was no surprise to see him withdrawn not long after half-time.

  • Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Jonathan David (3/10):

    Canada's talisman was taken off after just over an hour of play and he could have few complaints after butchering a glorious first-half chance to break the deadlock.

    Tani Oluwaseyi (6/10):

    The Villarreal forward carried a far greater attacking threat than his strike partner and was unlucky to see a goal-bound header cleared off the line by Nikola Katic.

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  • Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Jacob Shaffelburg (6/10):

    Came on for the ineffective Millar just after the hour mark and whipped over one great cross that Oluwaseyi nearly put away.

    Ahli Ahmed (6/10):

    Replaced Buchanan in the 61st minute and looked dangerous from the off.

    Promise David (7/10):

    Took over up top from his namesake Jonathan and really put himself about before creating Canada's leveller with a lovely first-time ball in to the feet of Larin.

    Cyle Larin (8/10):

    Looked like a man with a point to prove when he came off the bench and earned his country a deserved draw - thanks in no small part to a fantastic first touch.

    Jonathan Osorio (N/A):

    Only came on in injury time.

    Jesse Marsch (7/10):

    Canada may not have been brilliant in the first half but, credit where it's due, the American made some brave substitutions in the second half and they changed the game. He's now got an even bigger call to make ahead of the Qatar game, as Larin surely deserves to start ahead of Jonathan David?..

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