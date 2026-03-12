'He can't go there!' - Liverpool legend begs Caoimhin Kelleher not to join Chelsea amid Blues' goalkeeping crisis as he hints incredible Reds return a possibility

Regarding reported interest from Stamford Bridge, Aldridge was adamant that Kelleher should avoid the move, especially after he joined Brentford on a five-year deal in June 2025. "Chelsea? He can't go there. He's done his apprenticeship at Liverpool, he's in an apprenticeship now with a team that's doing really well," he warned.

Aldridge believes the Irishman’s journey is far from over, suggesting that his age is a major advantage. "Whatever happens, he could go to a big club down the road, absolutely. He's still relatively young in goalkeeper's terms as well, let's not forget that."