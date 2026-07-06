Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu: Where will the 2030 World Cup final be played - with 115,000-capacity Casablanca Stadium also in the running?

Louzan was blunt about the options available within his own borders, asserting that the showpiece match must take place in one of the country's two most iconic sporting cathedrals. During his media appearance, he stated: “The World Cup final has to be at Camp Nou or at the Bernabeu.”

Louzan also explained why Spain believes it deserves the final ahead of Morocco’s Casablanca stadium, which is expected to boast a massive capacity of 115,000. He explained: “It would not be understood if Spain were not the venue for the World Cup final. There can be no doubt that Spain has to host the final because this World Cup was born in Spain, between Spain and Portugal, and Morocco joined later.”