Cameroon FA reject Samuel Eto'o's resignation as president amid allegations of improper conduct, match-fixing & corruption

James Westwood
Samuel Eto'oGetty
Cameroon

The Cameroon football federation (Fecafoot) have rejected Samuel Eto'o's resignation as president amid allegations of improper conduct and corruption.

  • Eto'o tendered resignation on Monday
  • Rejected by executive committee
  • Barcelona legend facing serious allegations

